Photo 3227
2025-04-15
A fleeting moment from today’s walk with my dad refined, reworked, and touched up with quite a bit of post-processing
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3399
photos
338
followers
62
following
mw-25
vaidas
ace
Nice
April 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Mona’s magic. Beautiful.
April 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Stunning!
April 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
April 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 15th, 2025
