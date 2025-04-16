Previous
2025-04-16 mystic drift (icm) by mona65
2025-04-16 mystic drift (icm)

For the get-pushed challenge N°663 from April @aceasy: trying ICM photography.
Getting a result I liked, took me much longer than I had anticipated, but it was fun, to try different things, and thinking outside the box.
Since the weather outside was dreary, gray, and rainy, I looked for an indoor solution. A scarve, my lilac bokeh garland, a light and a few shiny vases were meant to create the base for a beautiful gradient. But as still, it would be just a bokeh picture.
Since I couldn’t manage a smooth motion using the tripod (even starting with a 2-second timer), so I placed the camera on a lazy Susan to create the rotation. The slight wobble blended in wonderfully. Additionally, to a slow shutter, I used a gray filter.
Mona

