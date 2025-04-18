Previous
2025-04-18 the unterstadt by mona65
Photo 3230

2025-04-18 the unterstadt

The Unterstadt (Lower Town) of Bremgarten has a fascinating history. With a layout that still preserves traces of its medieval past, making it a charming place, with small and colourful houses. It was originally part of an early settlement that existed before well before the town was officially founded.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christopher Cox ace
Fantastic!
April 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
Enchanting capture!
April 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous edit
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact