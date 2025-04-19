Previous
2025-04-19 historic bridge by mona65
Photo 3231

2025-04-19 historic bridge

The Reussbrücke in Bremgarten is a historic covered wooden bridge that dates back to the 13th century. Originally built to replace a ferry connection, it has been reconstructed multiple times. The bridge spans the Reuss River and connects the old town of Bremgarten (see yesterdays picture) with the lower outer town.

One of its unique features is the two small baroque chapels dedicated to Saint Agatha and Saint Nepomuk, which sit atop one of the bridge’s stone piers. Over the centuries, the bridge has played a crucial role in Bremgarten’s development, serving as a vital crossing point and contributing to the town’s economic and strategic importance.

Today, while it no longer carries heavy traffic, it remains an iconic landmark, enriching the town’s picturesque scenery
Mona

Wendy Stout ace
How pretty
April 20th, 2025  
julia ace
What a lovely scene. Lots of history here..
.
April 20th, 2025  
