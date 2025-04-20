Previous
2025-04-20 happy easter by mona65
Photo 3232

2025-04-20 happy easter

To all who celebrate, may this Easter be filled with joy, love, renewal and peace. Happy Easter to you and your loved ones!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Thank you Mona. Hoping that your Easter is echoed in your words
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good one
April 20th, 2025  
Vesna
Happy Easter!
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact