Photo 3233
2025-04-21 dust bunny hunt
On the lookout for a dust bunny. But at this time of the year, Xia is the prime suspect: oshedding her winter coat like a pro.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Mona
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3405
photos
336
followers
61
following
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
Tags
xia
,
mw-25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
This is such a glorious shot! Wondering if Xia found the dust bunny before you...
April 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Very nice lighting on this beautiful cat
April 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
Great capture
April 21st, 2025
Islandgirl
Cute capture!
Our cat is always looking around for some flies to chase!
April 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
Fabulous capture.
April 21st, 2025
Jo
I love cats and this pic is great.
April 21st, 2025
Our cat is always looking around for some flies to chase!