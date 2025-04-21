Previous
2025-04-21 dust bunny hunt by mona65
2025-04-21 dust bunny hunt

On the lookout for a dust bunny. But at this time of the year, Xia is the prime suspect: oshedding her winter coat like a pro.
Mona

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is such a glorious shot! Wondering if Xia found the dust bunny before you...
April 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice lighting on this beautiful cat
April 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
April 21st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
Our cat is always looking around for some flies to chase!
April 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
April 21st, 2025  
Jo
I love cats and this pic is great.
April 21st, 2025  
