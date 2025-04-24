Previous
2025-04-24 reading nook by mona65
2025-04-24 reading nook

Just a filler,... for an empty spot.
24th April 2025

Mona

@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Chris Cook ace
Pretty good filler. I like this.
April 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great place to try and blend in.
April 27th, 2025  
