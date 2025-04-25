Previous
2025-04-25 zunderobsi by mona65
2025-04-25 zunderobsi

Today I visited a special Exhibition at the Abbey Library of St. Gall with my Mum on our Friday Joyride. The Library is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the world's oldest and most significant libraries, showcases European culture and the abbey’s legacy from the 8th century until 1805. It preserves key works of intellectual history, especially Early Medieval manuscripts (8th–11th centuries), many created on-site. Among its treasures is a terrestrial globe from 1571, a remarkable artifact reflecting the scientific curiosity of the time. This globe, part of the library’s special collections, was acquired to complement the vast knowledge stored in its books, offering a visual representation of the world as understood in the 16th century.

Northy @northy gave me the prompt "upside down" to interpret (in my language zunderobsi) anyway I like. While it (likely) was meant in a photographic sense, I can’t shake the inner feeling that the world at the moment is upside down - and it just hit me, when I saw this globe from 500 years ago.
We all share this one world, yet we struggle to live in peace and take care of it and each other. In theory it should be simple, but history and human nature make it complicated. Still, I believe in the people who try, who fight for kindness, who work to protect what matters. The world feels upside down right now, uncertain and restless, but maybe there’s hope in the way we keep asking these questions, wanting and doing better.

Of course, I won’t tag it for the get - pushed challenge.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous looking building.
April 25th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful photo, Mona, of my type of heaven. Your words are moving. I do feel as though a side outcome of 365 is an international connection with kindness and care that may go a little way towards reminding us all of what really matters.
April 25th, 2025  
