Northy @northy asked me to "play" with the prompt "upside down"? I was free to interpret any way I like... What a great get-pushed idea.Only today, I had the time, to go to a playground and "play". But oh, the bittersweet dilemma, of a youthful spirit trapped in a body playing by the rules of gravity and age. ;-)I imagined letting go my hands, just like when we were kids, embracing the thrill. But then came the unsettling thought, what if I never make it down again? A simple play shouldn’t lead to existential regret.