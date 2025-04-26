Previous
2025-04-26 upside-down between nostalgia and reality by mona65
2025-04-26 upside-down between nostalgia and reality

Northy @northy asked me to "play" with the prompt "upside down"? I was free to interpret any way I like... What a great get-pushed idea.

Only today, I had the time, to go to a playground and "play". But oh, the bittersweet dilemma, of a youthful spirit trapped in a body playing by the rules of gravity and age. ;-)

I imagined letting go my hands, just like when we were kids, embracing the thrill. But then came the unsettling thought, what if I never make it down again? A simple play shouldn’t lead to existential regret.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Mona

@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
