2025-04-28 alpine awakening

Today is a holiday in Zurich where I work, that is dedicated to bidding farewell to winter - Sächsilüüte. My employer is kind enough to give us half the day off as a vacation day. To go to the celebrations. With a few extra hours from my overtime account, I had the whole day free, so I escaped on a solo hike to train my endurance a bit.



There is still a lot of snow in the mountains, but the snowline is particularly beautiful right now. The freshly awakened meadows are full of small white crocuses, primroses, gentians, and my favorites - the tiny Soldanella alpina. I even saw a few shy marmots.



Soldanella, also known as the Alpine Snowbell, is a remarkable little flower that braves the cold and emerges as one of the first signs of life after the snow melts. Found in alpine regions, this delicate yet resilient plant has adapted to thrive in harsh conditions. This one was at about 1700 above sea level, where right now, the snow melts.



Great way to start a week,... wish it could be like that every week.



