2025-04-29 colourful alchemy by mona65
2025-04-29 colourful alchemy

Oil & water,... Kathy @randystreat asked me for the get-pushed challenge, to do some oil and water photo(s). I tried this before, but my previous attempts never quite produced an image worth keeping. This time, I approached it with a bit more seriousness (and maybe just a touch of scientific curiosity).

The Setup:
A rainbow of colored pencils served as the backdrop. A glass lid of a backing dish, provided the container. Then some water, a few drops of sunflower oil, and the secret weapon - a single drop of dish soap (Trick 77!), completed the potion. A pipette and a wooden chopstick, helped moving the drops to the right place.

To enhance depth of field, I placed the lid on top of two blue glasses (about 15 cm high), which resulted in a beautiful reflection in the oil droplets.

Thats it, oh well a snapped with the macro lens and a set the camera on a tripod.

Key Learning:
That one drop of dish soap turned out to be the real game changer, it helped define and separate the oil droplets.

And for those interested in the "why"? (I learned this from the internet today):
Soap molecules have a hydrophilic (water-loving) head and a hydrophobic (oil-loving) tail. When added to the mixture, the soap molecules surround the oil droplets, preventing them from merging. This stabilizes the droplets and keeps them well-defined.


Mona

Jo ace
Beautiful colours
April 29th, 2025  
Desi
Beautiful and an absolutely fascinating description of your process. Thank you for sharing. I too have tried the oil and water photos before and like you never felt they were worth keeping. You've inspired me to try this out again with the drop of dish soap as you describe, after I go home again next week.
April 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous effect.
April 29th, 2025  
haskar ace
Amazing!
April 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful! And thanks for the lesson. I shall try it some time!
April 29th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Thanks for giving the details. It's interesting hearing you describe it and then seeing the results in the photo.
April 29th, 2025  
