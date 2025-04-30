Previous
2025-04-30 double suspension bridge by mona65
2025-04-30 double suspension bridge

There are a few steel and some suspension bridges in the gorge of the Engelberger Creek. This is the only double suspension bridge.
But there is an unusual low water level, at the moment.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Mona

@mona65
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 1st, 2025  
