2025-05-01 looking back

The second free day of this week, and magnificent weather to go with it. Yeah. I hiked from Engelberg, through the step Engelberger Creek gorge, with its many suspension bridges, down into the valley. This was my view looking back, where my journey ended. I'm a bit sore, but it was a happy day.

Maybe I will do tomorrow an easier hike with my Mum, in the same setting. As it is beautiful at the moment.

