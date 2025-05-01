2025-05-01 looking back

The second free day of this week, and magnificent weather to go with it. Yeah. I hiked from Engelberg, through the step Engelberger Creek gorge, with its many suspension bridges, down into the valley. This was my view looking back, where my journey ended. I'm a bit sore, but it was a happy day.
Maybe I will do tomorrow an easier hike with my Mum, in the same setting. As it is beautiful at the moment.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...