2025-05-01 looking back by mona65
2025-05-01 looking back

The second free day of this week, and magnificent weather to go with it. Yeah. I hiked from Engelberg, through the step Engelberger Creek gorge, with its many suspension bridges, down into the valley. This was my view looking back, where my journey ended. I'm a bit sore, but it was a happy day.
Maybe I will do tomorrow an easier hike with my Mum, in the same setting. As it is beautiful at the moment.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Mona

Helene ace
gorgeously fav!
May 1st, 2025  
