2025-05-02 dandelion walz

It has been unusually warm in recent days for this time of year, and since a change in the weather is expected tomorrow, with snowfall reaching lower elevations (for example, here), my Mum and I took the opportunity to go on a hike, very close to the route I took yesterday and not to far from home.
However, we took it a bit more leisurely, hiked along the valley and only climbed a few meters in elevation. After all, my Mum is 84.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...