2025-05-02 dandelion walz

It has been unusually warm in recent days for this time of year, and since a change in the weather is expected tomorrow, with snowfall reaching lower elevations (for example, here), my Mum and I took the opportunity to go on a hike, very close to the route I took yesterday and not to far from home.

However, we took it a bit more leisurely, hiked along the valley and only climbed a few meters in elevation. After all, my Mum is 84.