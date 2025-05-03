2025-05-03 incompetent humans

Xia brought home a mouse last night and released it indoors, to test the humans' mouse-catching skills. Only to find them utterly incompetent.



Xia is checking out the no-kill mousetraps, set up with cheese and chocolate. While one trap was mysteriously emptied as Madame dozed in her sunspot, it failed to close. At least we can confirm that the chocolate-cheese combination remains a culinary hit among the elusive little gourmet.