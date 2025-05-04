Sign up
Photo 3246
2025-05-04 story of light x 30
Cleaning 30 small vases. Preparing a table decoration for a birthday party. I love how the light reflection varies with the different vases.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Mona
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
May 4th, 2025
Lesley
A very pretty effect
May 4th, 2025
