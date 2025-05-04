Previous
2025-05-04 story of light x 30 by mona65
Photo 3246

2025-05-04 story of light x 30

Cleaning 30 small vases. Preparing a table decoration for a birthday party. I love how the light reflection varies with the different vases.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 4th, 2025  
Lesley ace
A very pretty effect
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact