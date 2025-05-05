Previous
2025-05-05 a peony's floating journey by mona65
Photo 3247

2025-05-05 a peony's floating journey

A peony flower head in floating in a bird bath. As seen in as seen in a strangers beautiful garden.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They are such glorious flowers. This is beautiful
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact