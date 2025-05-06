Previous
2025-05-06 the mystery awaits by mona65
2025-05-06 the mystery awaits

Twenty-five years ago today, my husband and I celebrated our church wedding. As a surprise, our guests gifted us a massive and heavy time-capsule, instructing us not to open it before May 6th, 2010. Life had its twists and turns, and before we knew it, 25 years had passed with the time capsule completely slipping from our minds. The capsule (wooden-box) weighs around 10 kg and measures 30 x 30 x 60 cm. Now, with the realization of this long-lost treasure, we plan to open it once we find a quiet moment to enjoy a glass of wine to go with.
What could possibly be inside?
Any guesses?
Mona

Suzanne ace
What an adventure awaits!!
May 6th, 2025  
