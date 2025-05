2025-05-09 hope on four legs

The picturesque charm of Stein am Rhein, with its medieval buildings and riverfront serenity, was utterly lost on me. My attention was bound to a far greater drama, the gaze of a dog, locked onto the sausage his owner was steadily consuming. Every bite seemed to deepen the plea in those eyes, rendering the historic beauty around me entirely irrelevant.Funny enough, on an earlier visit to Stein am Rhein, there was also a dog in the picture. ;-) https://365project.org/mona65/365/2022-01-07