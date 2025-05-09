2025-05-09 hope on four legs

The picturesque charm of Stein am Rhein, with its medieval buildings and riverfront serenity, was utterly lost on me. My attention was bound to a far greater drama, the gaze of a dog, locked onto the sausage his owner was steadily consuming. Every bite seemed to deepen the plea in those eyes, rendering the historic beauty around me entirely irrelevant.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...