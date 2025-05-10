2025-05-10 dark and light at Kloster St. Georg

This week, I was partnered with Kathy @randystreat, who challenged me to choose one of the May words of the month as my personal challenge. As they are this month opposites, I selected dark/light from May 9th, and tried to create a "chiaroscuro".
The image shows the bedroom and personal study of David von Winkelsheim, the last abbot of St. George's Abbey (Kloster St. Georg) in Stein am Rhein. During the Reformation, he was forced to relinquish the monastery in 1525, when Zürich secularized its assets. Although he negotiated a settlement allowing him and the remaining monks to stay until their deaths, Zürich suspected him of colluding with the Habsburgs and imprisoned him. He later escaped to Radolfzell, but passed away shortly after, in 1526.
Not only was his sleeping quarters lavishly decorated, but the banquet hall (Festsaal) and reception rooms were also richly adorned, reflecting his close connection to worldly pleasures.
Really interesting place and museum, rich in history, and very well preserved and restored.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...