2025-05-12 today I learned,... by mona65
2025-05-12 today I learned,...

...that "stationery" (with an "e"!) derives from "stationer," a term used for booksellers and paper merchants in medieval Europe. Unlike most merchants who roamed around, these stationary (!!! with an "a"!!!) vendors had fixed locations near universities and churches. Over time, the writing materials they sold became known as "stationery."

So I'm especially grateful that Kathy @randystreat asked me for the get-pushed challenge, to celebrate "stationery", as in the US from May 12 - May 18 it is Stationery week. And I had to double-check, what was meant ;-), turns out this place is such an entertaining package, where you learn about photography, historical bits, and language in one place.
Mona

Thank you Kathy @randystreat to get my brain some training.
May 12th, 2025  
