2025-05-13 no more sticky notes?

Kathy @randystreat asked me for the get-pushed challenge, to celebrate "stationery", as in the US from May 12 - May 18 it is Stationery week.
My note taking habits have naturally evolved with time and technology. My beloved Remarkable tablet, offers the best of both worlds, handwriting like on paper, with digital convenience and storage. So my desk no longer looks like a rainbow explosion. Those little paper squares are no longer essential, and our kitty Xia is devastated. So I still use them sometimes, just for her.
