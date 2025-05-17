Sign up
Photo 3256
2025-05-17 rough winds, smooth glides
The weather wasn’t ideal for paragliding, but the pilots still seemed to enjoy themselves.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Tags
paraglider
mw-25
