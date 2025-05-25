2025-05-26 new age, same spirit,...

and still in the fast lane.



Well I'm surprised myself, what a milestone, turning 60 today! Feeling 100 and 50 at the same time.



Sorry for being off the radar lately; life decided to throw me a huge stress test just to make sure I could handle the big 6-0 approaching at full speed. But hey, here we are, and I’m just about to shut the door behind me and hit the road for the next two weeks.



Unless, of course, some last-minute chaos decides to crash the party again. Fingers crossed that all goes smoothly!



Happy day everyone.

