2025-05-26 new age, same spirit,... by mona65
Photo 3258

2025-05-26 new age, same spirit,...

and still in the fast lane.

Well I'm surprised myself, what a milestone, turning 60 today! Feeling 100 and 50 at the same time.

Sorry for being off the radar lately; life decided to throw me a huge stress test just to make sure I could handle the big 6-0 approaching at full speed. But hey, here we are, and I’m just about to shut the door behind me and hit the road for the next two weeks.

Unless, of course, some last-minute chaos decides to crash the party again. Fingers crossed that all goes smoothly!

Happy day everyone.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Happy happy birthday! I am 61, so I think you are young 😅
May 26th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Happy birthday! 🥳
May 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Happy birthday, Mona!
May 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Enjoy the celebrations. 🥂💐
May 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Just to take the stress away with you get pushed capture people/ a person sharing in you celebrations.
May 26th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy Birthday, Mona.
May 26th, 2025  
