2025-05-26 new age, same spirit,...

Well I'm surprised myself, what a milestone, turning 60 today! Feeling 100 and 50 at the same time.
Sorry for being off the radar lately; life decided to throw me a huge stress test just to make sure I could handle the big 6-0 approaching at full speed. But hey, here we are, and I’m just about to shut the door behind me and hit the road for the next two weeks.
Unless, of course, some last-minute chaos decides to crash the party again. Fingers crossed that all goes smoothly!
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...