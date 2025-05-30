2025-05-30 international cliffside camaraderie

Susan @wakelys challenged me for „get pushed“ to include people celebrating with me my birthday, ... but I had already celebrated with my family beforehand, so on the actual day, we sneaked away from „people, internet, stress“ ;-) for a fortnight, heading west.
So have this group of Belgian hiking ladies that ignored a spanish/basque warning sign, that the a part of a coastal hike near San Sebastian needed a detour or some experience and climbing due to a rockslide that whiped away the path. So we became impromptu guides and helped them one by one climb across and down a. 2 meter cliff, chatting a bit about international camaraderie to ease their nerves. My husband casually mentioned my birthday, and -boom!- at the end of their adventure I got a Belgian birthday song as thanks. (btw it was not really dangerous, the worst that could have happened, that somebody made a tumble in thick spiky gorse bushes. Unpleasant but hardly a life threatening cliff fall.
So challenge completed, birthday bonus unlocked, memories made, all due a little cliffside teamwork.
