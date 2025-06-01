Previous
2025-06-01 el ojo - the eye of Aitzulo by mona65
2025-06-01 el ojo - the eye of Aitzulo

A very beautiful hike along the Camino del Agua, with the highlight being *El Ojo del Aitzulo*. My husband M. for scale.
There was extremely dense fog all day, which obscured any views and the constant drizzle emerging from it soaked us completely.
The „Ojo“ is an interesting geological phenomenon, formed through erosion, and you can climb through the cavern and look out through the 400-meter-high rock wall window-like hole to the landscape - or into the fog!
We saw dozens of vultures in the distance and found wonderful, rare wild orchids. Soaked but happy.
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. That's fantastic. An amazing image, despite the poor weather conditions.
June 2nd, 2025  
judith deacon
An extraordinary image, if the weather had been better you probably wouldn't have captured this!!
June 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous bit of geology. Glad you're having a good time despite weather
June 2nd, 2025  
