2025-06-02 gorge giants

Great hike with the highlight of the impressive Foz de Lumbier gorge. A thunderstorm with heavy showers followed another, making the experience, of the rolling thunder echoing off the 150 meter cliffs truly amplifying the moment. And as a result, we were able to observe many griffon vultures not only soaring high in the sky but also perched on prominent spots and on their nests in the cliffs, trying to dry their feathers. Griffon vultures here in Navarre, Spain (thanks to good protection) are not that rare, but we are very happy to see and observe them.

By the way, we try to take the weather as it comes, and do not mind to much about getting wet (and dirty) here and there. We just take care to have a dry and clean set of clothes, so we find a place to stay overnight and are not rejected.;-)