2025-06-03 dance across the stones

It was a wonderful hike, though not the easiest to reach. But that meant we had the cirque all to ourselves, with its striking geological formations and alpine flora. Blue gentians in abundance and a fascinating variety of small bog orchids. We were even lucky enough to spot two chamois in the distance.



The weather held, but moisture was a concern, from below rather than above. Crossing multiple creeks became part of the journey, requiring careful balance on the slippery stones, and leap over the water. Some creeks have been easier, some more challenging. That’s what the hike is called: 100 crossings. I quite love that kind of challenge, but Husband M. wasn’t quite as enthusiastic.

