2025-06-04 hiking on the edge - literally!

The „Chemin de la Mâture“ / „the Mast Track“ is not the average Sunday stroll, unless your casual walk includes a 1.5 kilometer long ledge carved into a sheer rock face. Originally chiselet out in the 18 th century for transporting timber for masts of the French navy, the path is now a thrilling hiking route with breathtaking views, that demands steady feet. At most parts the path is wide enough, and you do not need to cling to the rock like a gecko. My dear M. again, for scale. Next time I have to bring a Banana.