2025-06-04 hiking on the edge - literally! by mona65
2025-06-04 hiking on the edge - literally!

The „Chemin de la Mâture“ / „the Mast Track“ is not the average Sunday stroll, unless your casual walk includes a 1.5 kilometer long ledge carved into a sheer rock face. Originally chiselet out in the 18 th century for transporting timber for masts of the French navy, the path is now a thrilling hiking route with breathtaking views, that demands steady feet. At most parts the path is wide enough, and you do not need to cling to the rock like a gecko. My dear M. again, for scale. Next time I have to bring a Banana.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Christina ace
It looks dramatic!
June 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks an incredible walk.
June 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Awesome scene!
June 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh no, you must take M next time!!

A fabulous landscape
June 5th, 2025  
