2025-06-05 the magic of the first steps

Kelly Ann Grey @kellyanngrey challenged me for get pushed to „make an image of the beginning of something, your day, your meal, anything you want,“
So I say thank you Kelly Ann for this wonderful challenge, as it inspired me to capture a moment I never documented before - the beginning of an unforgettable hike.
Here you have the first steps, taken with the 10 second timer, of our last hike in the Pyrenees, before heading east and direction home again. We started at Lac Orédon and made a big round around Les Laquettes Lakes. It was quite strenuous, as we have already a solid collection of altitude meters in our legs, from the last few days.
But every step was well worth it, as the weather was on our side and the scenery got better and better. Thanks again for this challenge Kelly Ann.
