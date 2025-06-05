Previous
2025-06-05 the magic of the first steps by mona65
Photo 3264

2025-06-05 the magic of the first steps

Kelly Ann Grey @kellyanngrey challenged me for get pushed to „make an image of the beginning of something, your day, your meal, anything you want,“
So I say thank you Kelly Ann for this wonderful challenge, as it inspired me to capture a moment I never documented before - the beginning of an unforgettable hike.
Here you have the first steps, taken with the 10 second timer, of our last hike in the Pyrenees, before heading east and direction home again. We started at Lac Orédon and made a big round around Les Laquettes Lakes. It was quite strenuous, as we have already a solid collection of altitude meters in our legs, from the last few days.
But every step was well worth it, as the weather was on our side and the scenery got better and better. Thanks again for this challenge Kelly Ann.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scenery.
June 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like how your husband is looking at the mountains ahead of him, probably the destination. Good response to the challenge.
June 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact