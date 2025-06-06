Previous
2025-06-06 towers of time
towers of time

Carcassonne, the medieval gem, with a history so tangled. While walking the ramparts I tried to imagine how Romans, Visigoths, Crusaders, battled to change the cities hands in one brutal way or another. But I lost track of who besieged it and who conquered it! And through all the sieges, and shifting rulers, the walls still stand, and the old town has a charming flair, after all this chaos over 2000 years since fist mentioned.
Mona

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful town. I have never been there. I love the name too.
June 7th, 2025  
judith deacon
I Love this place and have stood just where you are standing to take this photo! The history is certainly complex and interesting. I'm just reading the Joubert Family Chronicles by Kate Mosse all about this area over the years. Great read.
June 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks magical and mystical.
June 7th, 2025  
