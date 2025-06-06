2025-06-06 towers of time

Carcassonne, the medieval gem, with a history so tangled. While walking the ramparts I tried to imagine how Romans, Visigoths, Crusaders, battled to change the cities hands in one brutal way or another. But I lost track of who besieged it and who conquered it! And through all the sieges, and shifting rulers, the walls still stand, and the old town has a charming flair, after all this chaos over 2000 years since fist mentioned.