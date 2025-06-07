Previous
2025-06-07 drifting treasures by mona65
2025-06-07 drifting treasures

While walking along the Mediterranean shore in southern France, I unexpectedly found several mermaid purses (empty egg cases from rays) washed up on the beach. The presence of these leathery capsules here suggests local ray populations and highlights the unseen marine life thriving beneath the waves. And finding them always makes me. happy, and it feels like a sign of good luck. Very nice as we are heading back home now.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Mona

@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Corinne ace
Nice find
June 8th, 2025  
