2025-06-07 drifting treasures

While walking along the Mediterranean shore in southern France, I unexpectedly found several mermaid purses (empty egg cases from rays) washed up on the beach. The presence of these leathery capsules here suggests local ray populations and highlights the unseen marine life thriving beneath the waves. And finding them always makes me. happy, and it feels like a sign of good luck. Very nice as we are heading back home now.