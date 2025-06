2025-06-13 patchwork of memories

Laura @la_photographic challenged me for get pushed: creating a collage for your nameThe decorative boxes graced the Rose Party at the tree nursery I went with my Mum today, adding a touch of charm to the festivities.The collaged letters, however, found their origin in the heart of the locatation of the Zurich Kitchen Rebels. As part of yesterdays summer-workshop-event I organized for my team, we crafted a vibrant tavolata from surplus vegetables / ingredients that would have otherwise been discarded. Under the powerful motto "Taste the Waste," we transformed overdue produce into a feast that celebrated sustainability and culinary ingenuity. It was more than just a meal; it was an unforgettable experience, to resourcefulness, and a true team-building adventure.