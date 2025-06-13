2025-06-13 patchwork of memories

Laura @la_photographic challenged me for get pushed: creating a collage for your name
The decorative boxes graced the Rose Party at the tree nursery I went with my Mum today, adding a touch of charm to the festivities.
The collaged letters, however, found their origin in the heart of the locatation of the Zurich Kitchen Rebels. As part of yesterdays summer-workshop-event I organized for my team, we crafted a vibrant tavolata from surplus vegetables / ingredients that would have otherwise been discarded. Under the powerful motto "Taste the Waste," we transformed overdue produce into a feast that celebrated sustainability and culinary ingenuity. It was more than just a meal; it was an unforgettable experience, to resourcefulness, and a true team-building adventure.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...