2025-08-16 he's back! by mona65
Photo 3269

2025-08-16 he's back!

After 4 years, 1 month and 12 days, my nephew and godchild D. is back from his journeyman years (the traditional Walz / Wanderjahre) as a carpenter: He crossed the town sign and rushing into the arms of his mum.

We missed him deeply. The Walz follows strict medieval customs: like no return for at least 3 years and 1 day, a 50 km ban radius from home, no phone... It was a long and quiet stretch without him.

But now he's home. Safe, sound, and full of stories. After todays celebrations, we’ll hear tales from his travels through northern Germany, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Thailand, Australia, Easter Island, and Chile. What a journey!

Some of you may remember the day he left, not allowed to turn back or wave goodbye. Many of you felt that moment with us. So I just wanted to pop in and share the joy: he’s back. And my eyes have been watery, exact like when he left.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Mona

wendy frost
Great homecoming photo. I remember when you put up his photo at the start of his journey seems amazing that it was over 4 years ago.
August 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful homecoming
August 16th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Four years? That went by fast! I remember your post about him going so vividly.

What a way to travel the world, and with no 'phone!

A lovely photo of him meeting up with family
August 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I remember him setting off on his journey although it doesn’t feel like it was 4 years ago. Great photo of his return
August 16th, 2025  
Dianne ace
What a beautiful story and such an incredible tradition.
August 16th, 2025  
