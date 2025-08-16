2025-08-16 he's back!

After 4 years, 1 month and 12 days, my nephew and godchild D. is back from his journeyman years (the traditional Walz / Wanderjahre) as a carpenter: He crossed the town sign and rushing into the arms of his mum.We missed him deeply. The Walz follows strict medieval customs: like no return for at least 3 years and 1 day, a 50 km ban radius from home, no phone... It was a long and quiet stretch without him.But now he's home. Safe, sound, and full of stories. After todays celebrations, we’ll hear tales from his travels through northern Germany, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Thailand, Australia, Easter Island, and Chile. What a journey!Some of you may remember the day he left, not allowed to turn back or wave goodbye. Many of you felt that moment with us. So I just wanted to pop in and share the joy: he’s back. And my eyes have been watery, exact like when he left.