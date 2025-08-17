Previous
2025-08-17 cloudwalker by mona65
Photo 3270

2025-08-17 cloudwalker

Hiking on the ridge of the Churfirsten chain. Better to watch your step, as the drop is around 1500 meters.

From below it looks like this: https://365project.org/mona65/365/2023-02-18 We have been on the far left "bump" (summit).
17th August 2025

Christine Sztukowski
I love this capture
August 17th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
Wow!
August 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Wow what an amazing place.
August 17th, 2025  
JackieR
Stunning landscape
August 17th, 2025  
