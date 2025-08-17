Sign up
Previous
Photo 3270
2025-08-17 cloudwalker
Hiking on the ridge of the Churfirsten chain. Better to watch your step, as the drop is around 1500 meters.
From below it looks like this:
https://365project.org/mona65/365/2023-02-18
We have been on the far left "bump" (summit).
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
switzerland
,
churfirsten
,
mw-25
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this capture
August 17th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow!
August 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow what an amazing place.
August 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Stunning landscape
August 17th, 2025
