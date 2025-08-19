2025-08-19 just trying to stay grounded

The tiny world of a salsify seed, also charmingly known as “Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon”! This plant has a whimsical personality of its own, with flowers that open in the morning and close by midday, hence the nickname. And later produce a big blowball structure, similar to a dandelion, with long-beaked achenes and a delicate web of white hairs that catch the wind like a parachute.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...