2025-08-19 just trying to stay grounded
just trying to stay grounded

The tiny world of a salsify seed, also charmingly known as “Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon”! This plant has a whimsical personality of its own, with flowers that open in the morning and close by midday, hence the nickname. And later produce a big blowball structure, similar to a dandelion, with long-beaked achenes and a delicate web of white hairs that catch the wind like a parachute.
19th August 2025

Mona

mona65
