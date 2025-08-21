2025-08-21 verschlimmbesserung

drips, drops, and disaster...



Our building’s roof is currently being replaced three floors above our apartment. To prevent damage. Unfortunately, during the renovation a terrace drainage pipe was damaged (guess of the builders), and for the past few days every time it rains water has been dripping directly into our house wall.



As a result, two of our wooden interior walls and the insulation behind them have swollen and warped. Now we’re facing what looks like even more extensive repairs - and a much bigger headache.



This situation feels like a perfect example of the German word "Verschlimmbessern", where an attempt to improve things ends up making them substantially worse.