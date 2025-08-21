Previous
2025-08-21 verschlimmbesserung by mona65
Photo 3274

2025-08-21 verschlimmbesserung

drips, drops, and disaster...

Our building’s roof is currently being replaced three floors above our apartment. To prevent damage. Unfortunately, during the renovation a terrace drainage pipe was damaged (guess of the builders), and for the past few days every time it rains water has been dripping directly into our house wall.

As a result, two of our wooden interior walls and the insulation behind them have swollen and warped. Now we’re facing what looks like even more extensive repairs - and a much bigger headache.

This situation feels like a perfect example of the German word "Verschlimmbessern", where an attempt to improve things ends up making them substantially worse.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact