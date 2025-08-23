2025-08-23 liquid drape

Previous
At our hospital, there's a waterfall fountain, and I know I captured it before. The water-
drape so delicate it's almost invisible to the naked eye. But with a fast shutter speed, the camera captures its flowing veil, frozen in midair like cascading fabric.

My husband had a minor surgery, and thankfully, everything looks good. If all goes well, he’ll be coming home on Monday.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Mona

@mona65
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Wow, amazing shot!
August 23rd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Beautiful twists and swirls.
August 23rd, 2025  
