2025-08-23 liquid drape

At our hospital, there's a waterfall fountain, and I know I captured it before. The water-

drape so delicate it's almost invisible to the naked eye. But with a fast shutter speed, the camera captures its flowing veil, frozen in midair like cascading fabric.



My husband had a minor surgery, and thankfully, everything looks good. If all goes well, he’ll be coming home on Monday.