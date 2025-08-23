2025-08-23 liquid drape

At our hospital, there's a waterfall fountain, and I know I captured it before. The water-
drape so delicate it's almost invisible to the naked eye. But with a fast shutter speed, the camera captures its flowing veil, frozen in midair like cascading fabric.
My husband had a minor surgery, and thankfully, everything looks good. If all goes well, he’ll be coming home on Monday.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...