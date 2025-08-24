Sign up
Photo 3277
2025-08-24 poppy error
The seed capsule of a common poppy (Papaver rhoeas) is usually a compact, rounded vessel topped with a radiating disc of stigmatic rays.
Interesting for me: in this unusual specimen, however, dramatically thickened stamens, remained attached, clinging like sculptural appendages and lending the capsule a surreal, almost alien look.
This mutation might stem from a spontaneous mutation, a virus, microbial influence, or prolonged rainfall. I do not know.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Tags
poppy
,
mw-25
,
poppy mutation
Maria Darby
ace
Such a beautiful photograph. Stunning.
August 24th, 2025
