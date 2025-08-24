2025-08-24 poppy error

The seed capsule of a common poppy (Papaver rhoeas) is usually a compact, rounded vessel topped with a radiating disc of stigmatic rays.



Interesting for me: in this unusual specimen, however, dramatically thickened stamens, remained attached, clinging like sculptural appendages and lending the capsule a surreal, almost alien look.



This mutation might stem from a spontaneous mutation, a virus, microbial influence, or prolonged rainfall. I do not know.



