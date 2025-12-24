Previous
2025-12-24 Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal by mona65
Photo 3279

2025-12-24 Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal

I have been absent from the 365 Project a lot this year, but I don't want to miss wishing everyone who is celebrating today or tomorrow a merry, bright and peaceful Christmas.

May your world, your heart and your soul be filled with the warmth and the magic of Christmas and may peace and joy be always with you and your loved ones.

...from Switzerland, who is celebrating tonight.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
Hope you and your family also have a good Christmas. I'm away in Lanzarote who don't really celebrate it until 06th January. Although at home we celebrate Christmas tomorrow.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact