Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3279
2025-12-24 Frohe Weihnachten / Joyeux Noël / Merry Christmas / Buon Natale / Feliz Navidad / Bunas festas da Nadal
I have been absent from the 365 Project a lot this year, but I don't want to miss wishing everyone who is celebrating today or tomorrow a merry, bright and peaceful Christmas.
May your world, your heart and your soul be filled with the warmth and the magic of Christmas and may peace and joy be always with you and your loved ones.
...from Switzerland, who is celebrating tonight.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3451
photos
307
followers
59
following
898% complete
View this month »
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
20th December 2025 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
x-mas
,
xia
,
xia-christmas
,
uniquo
,
one eyed xia
,
mw-2025
Laura
ace
Hope you and your family also have a good Christmas. I'm away in Lanzarote who don't really celebrate it until 06th January. Although at home we celebrate Christmas tomorrow.
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close