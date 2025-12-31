2025-12-31 happy New Year

Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy and healthy New Year.
May peace for our world take root and grow stronger in every heart, every home, and every corner of our shared planet. Bringing joy, health, and countless cherished moments, filled with radiant light, captivating memories, and endless inspiration.
Warm wishes from Switzerland.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Happy New Year!