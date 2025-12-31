Previous
2025-12-31 happy New Year by mona65
2025-12-31 happy New Year

Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy and healthy New Year.
May peace for our world take root and grow stronger in every heart, every home, and every corner of our shared planet. Bringing joy, health, and countless cherished moments, filled with radiant light, captivating memories, and endless inspiration.
Warm wishes from Switzerland.
Corinne C ace
A beautiful image for this last day of 2025.
Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025  
