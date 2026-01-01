2026-01-01 heavy heart

As someone from Switzerland, I'm deeply saddened by the devasting bar fire in Grand Montana.
We all entered the new year wishing for light, warmth, peace and good moments. Today, the tragic news from Grand Montana reminds us how fragile life is. My thoughts are with all who are suffering.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...