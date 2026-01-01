2026-01-01 heavy heart

Previous
As someone from Switzerland, I'm deeply saddened by the devasting bar fire in Grand Montana.
We all entered the new year wishing for light, warmth, peace and good moments. Today, the tragic news from Grand Montana reminds us how fragile life is. My thoughts are with all who are suffering.
Mona

Issi Bannerman ace
Your words are so poignant, Mona. That was such a sad event, and at a time of year when the losses will be felt even more keenly. What a beautiful image you've presented here - sad, but beautiful. John and I wish you and M. every good thing possible for 2026.
January 1st, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh so sad.
January 1st, 2026  
Lin ace
Such sad news...a lovely capture as a tribute.
January 1st, 2026  
