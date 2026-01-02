Sign up
Previous
Photo 3282
2026-01-02 storm approaching
If the dark clouds didn’t already tell the story, a storm is rolling in. And with a bit of luck, it will bring real snow tonight.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
4
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
3456
photos
306
followers
59
following
899% complete
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd January 2026 2:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
einsiedeln
,
mw-26
,
rolling hils
mike
great monochrome capture
January 2nd, 2026
Janice
ace
Beautiful landscape.
January 2nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Stay warm and safe
January 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 2nd, 2026
