2026-01-02 storm approaching by mona65
Photo 3282

2026-01-02 storm approaching

If the dark clouds didn’t already tell the story, a storm is rolling in. And with a bit of luck, it will bring real snow tonight.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Mona

Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that's been my resolution for the past few years,...
mike
great monochrome capture
January 2nd, 2026  
Janice ace
Beautiful landscape.
January 2nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Stay warm and safe
January 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 2nd, 2026  
