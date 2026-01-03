Previous
2026-01-03 fading snowlight by mona65
Photo 3283

2026-01-03 fading snowlight

The snow came as forecast, wrapping everything in a quiet, muted calm.

The cherry farm, next to our house.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
899% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Such a gorgeous image.
January 3rd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous light
January 3rd, 2026  
Desi
Wow!! Instant Fave. What a gorgeous scene and lovely light
January 3rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Magical scene.
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact