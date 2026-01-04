Previous
2026-01-04 winter comfort by mona65
Photo 3284

2026-01-04 winter comfort

A cosy Sunday: a bit of reading, some knitting, and a walk through the snow.

I love neat edge stitches / selvedge, and in this piece, they turned out just right.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Mona

@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
January 4th, 2026  
