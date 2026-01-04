Sign up
Previous
Photo 3284
2026-01-04 winter comfort
A cosy Sunday: a bit of reading, some knitting, and a walk through the snow.
I love neat edge stitches / selvedge, and in this piece, they turned out just right.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
3459
photos
309
followers
59
following
899% complete
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th January 2026 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
mw-25
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
January 4th, 2026
