2026-01-07 constant change by mona65
Photo 3287

2026-01-07 constant change

Same viewpoint as yesterday, yet an entirely different scene. Another storm is on its way, and there will likely be no clear view or colour for the next few days.
7th January 2026

Mona

@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
Shutterbug
Amazing. It is so nice to see the two.
January 7th, 2026  
Louise & Ken
Just beautiful!
January 7th, 2026  
