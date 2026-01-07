Sign up
Previous
Photo 3287
2026-01-07 constant change
Same viewpoint as yesterday, yet an entirely different scene. Another storm is on its way, and there will likely be no clear view or colour for the next few days.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
Tags
mw-26
Shutterbug
ace
Amazing. It is so nice to see the two.
January 7th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Just beautiful!
January 7th, 2026
