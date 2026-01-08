2026-01-08 ar Gwenn

His name means "the white one" in Breton. He isn’t quite as white as the snow, but he’s still a big, adorable and soft fluffball. Our neighbours are his servants, who are originally from Brittany. He caught a mouse, then let it go again, and the little escape artist vanished under the snow. Meanwhile, a pair of magpies and a crow were getting him on his nerves, and he made his annoyance very clear.



And your kitty Xia? She had the show of her life from the warm windowsill, front‑row seat, perfect heating, zero effort required.

She’s free to roam outdoors too, of course, but our little princess does not do cold paws.