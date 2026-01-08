Previous
2026-01-08 ar Gwenn by mona65
Photo 3288

2026-01-08 ar Gwenn

His name means "the white one" in Breton. He isn’t quite as white as the snow, but he’s still a big, adorable and soft fluffball. Our neighbours are his servants, who are originally from Brittany. He caught a mouse, then let it go again, and the little escape artist vanished under the snow. Meanwhile, a pair of magpies and a crow were getting him on his nerves, and he made his annoyance very clear.

And your kitty Xia? She had the show of her life from the warm windowsill, front‑row seat, perfect heating, zero effort required.
She’s free to roam outdoors too, of course, but our little princess does not do cold paws.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
900% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact