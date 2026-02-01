Previous
2026-02-01 winter light

Xia finding the only sunspot in the house, grooming herself in slow strokes.

For flash-of-red February 2026, 1st week: contrast's.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 1st, 2026  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Lovely shot!
February 1st, 2026  
