Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3293
2026-02-04 a study in contrast
Light carving its way through shadow, to focus on the the Amaryllis reproductive structures.
For the flash-of-red month, week N°1: contrast
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
3471
photos
308
followers
58
following
902% complete
View this month »
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Taken
4th February 2026 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
,
mw-26
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful and especially nice on black.
February 4th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful image Mona!!
February 4th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
February 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close