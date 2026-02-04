Previous
2026-02-04 a study in contrast by mona65
Photo 3293

2026-02-04 a study in contrast

Light carving its way through shadow, to focus on the the Amaryllis reproductive structures.

For the flash-of-red month, week N°1: contrast
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
902% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful and especially nice on black.
February 4th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful image Mona!!
February 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact