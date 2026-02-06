Previous
2026-02-06 curly grace by mona65
Photo 3295

2026-02-06 curly grace

A gift wrap ribbons elegance,...

For flash-of-red-month, week N°1: contrast
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Mona

@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
Chris Cook ace
Simple yet so effective. Well done.
February 6th, 2026  
